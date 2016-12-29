New leadership picked for city

Interims replaced, large scale projects completed

By David Jenkins

Staff Writer

news@murphymonitor.com

This year was one of transition and completion of major projects for the city of Murphy.

On the city side, several department heads resigned and replacements were hired.

In addition to the completion of North Murphy Road after four years and Betsy Lane street widening projects, updates were made to the city’s first responders radio systems.

