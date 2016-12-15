Science Fair success at MHS

By David Jenkins

Staff Writer

news@murphymonitor.com

McMillen High School’s Natalie New beat out 25 fellow students to win the grand prize during the school’s Dec. 8 science fair.

There were several projects in the fields of Behavior and Social Science, Engineering Mechanics, Energy Physical, Robotics, Earth and Environment, Plant Science, Animal Science, System Software, Chemistry Environment Engineering, Microbiology, and Physics and Astronomy.

For the full story see the Dec. 15 issue and the e-Edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Murphy%20MonitorID247/default.aspx