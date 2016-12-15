Thursday, 22 December, 2016
BREAKING NEWS
Science Fair success at MHS

Related Posts

Facebook

The Murphy Monitor

5 hours ago

The Murphy Monitor

Keep up with your community.
Get the Murphy Monitor delivered to your home, each week, for just $33.00 a year.
To get started today, email subscribe@murphymonitor.com, call 972.442.5515 x21 or
Go online to www.etypeservices.com/Murphy%20MonitorID247/default.aspx.

Get the local news, plus save on deals each week from area businesses. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Murphy Monitor

5 hours ago

The Murphy Monitor

Plano ISD approves District of Innovation Plan. For the story see the Dec. 22 issue and the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Murphy%20MonitorID247/default.aspx. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Murphy Monitor

23 hours ago

The Murphy Monitor

Largest selection of fireworks in North Texas and the lowest prices!
www.lafonsfireworks.com/ ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Murphy Monitor

1 day ago

The Murphy Monitor

McMillen choir sings through the holidays. For the story see the Dec. 15 issue and the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Murphy%20MonitorID247/default.aspx. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Murphy Monitor

2 days ago

The Murphy Monitor

The Murphy Monitor updated their cover photo. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook