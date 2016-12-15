Santa’s fired up about Santa!

Santa Claus prepares to visit the citizens of Murphy before departing the fire station on Dec. 6. The rides will cover every street in Murphy with the exception of short cul-de-sacs. They will start promptly at 6:30 p.m. each evening and continue until 8:30 p.m. He will be off duty on Sunday’s. Each neighborhood and subdivision will be included in the schedule. However, should there be rain, snow or a real-life emergency, the schedule for a particular neighborhood or subdivision may be altered. A map of the route will be posted on the city’s website at www.murphytx.org/480/Santas-Rideand will be updated every day.
