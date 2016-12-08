Gifts that give back

The holidays are all about spreading generosity and kindness, so when searching for the perfect presents for everyone on your holiday shopping list, look for gifts that benefit causes such as children in need, medical care, exploited women and the environment.

Give a gift that helps to end exploitation

Hope’s gate in Wylie sells jewelry, tote bags, headbands, table runners and small purses handmade by women and girls rescued from human trafficking and other at-risk situations in India and Uganda. All profits made from the jewelry go to the girls and women working as craftsmen. Prices range from $8.95 for a coin purse, $15 for earrings to $20 for necklaces. The store, located at 700 S. Ballard Ave, is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

