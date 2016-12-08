Breaking ground, building hope

By Sonia Duggan

An amazing thing happened at Amazing Grace Food Pantry in Wylie Nov. 19. After 10 years of reaching out to serve the food insecure in Collin County, the pantry broke ground on a building that will be its new center, giving it the ability to better serve those in need.

The foundation will be poured in the next few weeks for a 3,200 square foot metal building on the property at 1711 Parker Rd. where they currently assist clients. The new facility will feature a walk-in cooler, industrial size freezers, a utility room, conference room, offices, restrooms, and a lobby with a client intake area.

The building will be a significant improvement over the current one, a former parsonage on the church property. Over the years, numerous repairs have been made to the building to keep it functional but the deterioration is evident. Despite hope and prayers, contractors have classified it as structurally insufficient. The floors have weakened due to the weight of the freezers and storage, plus there are costly issues concerning the foundation and the septic system.

